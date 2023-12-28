Will Jesse Ylonen Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 28?
Can we count on Jesse Ylonen scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Ylonen stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, Ylonen has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Ylonen has no points on the power play.
- Ylonen averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Ylonen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:04
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:44
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|7:26
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:51
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
