On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Joel Armia going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Armia stats and insights

  • Armia has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • Armia has zero points on the power play.
  • Armia averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:25 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 3-2 SO
12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.