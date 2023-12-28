On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Joel Armia going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Armia has zero points on the power play.

Armia averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:25 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 3-2 SO 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-1

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

