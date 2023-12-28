Will Johnathan Kovacevic Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 28?
Should you bet on Johnathan Kovacevic to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Kovacevic stats and insights
- Kovacevic has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Kovacevic has no points on the power play.
- He has a 16.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Kovacevic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
