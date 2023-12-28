Will Josh Anderson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 28?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson stats and insights
- In four of 33 games this season, Anderson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Anderson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|14:00
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
