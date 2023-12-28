For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • In four of 33 games this season, Anderson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:32 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 2 1 1 16:18 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 16:38 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:21 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 16:46 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:00 Home L 5-4 OT

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

