The Montreal Canadiens, including Josh Anderson, are in action Thursday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Anderson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Josh Anderson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Anderson has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 16:38 on the ice per game.

Anderson has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Anderson has a point in seven games this year (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

Anderson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 33 games played.

Anderson's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

There is a 23.5% chance of Anderson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 33 Games 3 10 Points 0 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

