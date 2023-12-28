Will Juraj Slafkovsky Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 28?
In the upcoming tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Juraj Slafkovsky to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Slafkovsky stats and insights
- In four of 33 games this season, Slafkovsky has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Slafkovsky's shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Slafkovsky recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|14:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
