In the upcoming tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Juraj Slafkovsky to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Slafkovsky stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Slafkovsky has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Slafkovsky's shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:58 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 2 1 1 17:41 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:06 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:26 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:04 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:36 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:16 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:14 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-4 OT

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

