Juraj Slafkovsky and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Slafkovsky in that upcoming Canadiens-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Juraj Slafkovsky vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Slafkovsky Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Slafkovsky has averaged 15:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Slafkovsky has a goal in four games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Slafkovsky has a point in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 33 games this year, Slafkovsky has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Slafkovsky going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Slafkovsky Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

