Will Justin Barron Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 28?
Should you wager on Justin Barron to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- Barron has scored in six of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Barron has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:24
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
