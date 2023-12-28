When the Montreal Canadiens play the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Matheson score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Matheson stats and insights

  • Matheson has scored in five of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Matheson has picked up three goals and 10 assists on the power play.
  • Matheson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.0%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:15 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 2 0 2 28:46 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:59 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 25:12 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 32:21 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:21 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 29:48 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:37 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:06 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 29:17 Home L 5-4 OT

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

