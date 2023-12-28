Michael Matheson will be among those in action Thursday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Matheson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Michael Matheson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson has averaged 25:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Matheson has a goal in five games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Matheson has a point in 18 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Matheson has an assist in 15 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Matheson's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matheson has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matheson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 33 Games 3 24 Points 0 5 Goals 0 19 Assists 0

