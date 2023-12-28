For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Michael Pezzetta a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pezzetta stats and insights

In one of 22 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

Pezzetta has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:06 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 6:12 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home L 2-1 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:49 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:17 Home L 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.