In the upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Mitchell Stephens to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mitchell Stephens score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stephens stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Stephens scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Stephens has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.