Can we anticipate Nicholas Suzuki lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Suzuki stats and insights

  • Suzuki has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Suzuki has picked up six goals and eight assists on the power play.
  • Suzuki averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Suzuki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 18:11 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 2 1 1 24:17 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 19:17 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:25 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:48 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:26 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:40 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 22:17 Home L 5-4 OT

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

