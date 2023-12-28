The Montreal Canadiens, Nicholas Suzuki included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Suzuki's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki has averaged 20:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Suzuki has a goal in 10 games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 21 of 33 games this season, Suzuki has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 33 games this year, Suzuki has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Suzuki goes over his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 33 Games 3 30 Points 0 10 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.