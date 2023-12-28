Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 28?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Sean Monahan to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Monahan stats and insights
- In eight of 33 games this season, Monahan has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- On the power play, Monahan has accumulated five goals and four assists.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|16:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|21:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|2
|2
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.