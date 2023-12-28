In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Sean Monahan to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Monahan stats and insights

In eight of 33 games this season, Monahan has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

On the power play, Monahan has accumulated five goals and four assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:27 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:26 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 21:10 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 2 2 0 17:24 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:18 Home L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.