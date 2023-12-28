Sean Monahan and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Monahan against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Monahan vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan has averaged 18:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

In eight of 33 games this season, Monahan has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 33 games this year, Monahan has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Monahan has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Monahan's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Monahan Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.