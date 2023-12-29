America East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Three games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a America East team, including the matchup between the Princeton Tigers and the Vermont Catamounts.
America East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Princeton Tigers at Vermont Catamounts
|1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Colgate Raiders at UMass Lowell River Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at UMBC Retrievers
|4:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
