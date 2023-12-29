Bennington County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Bennington County, Vermont? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bennington County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burr and Burton Academy at Granville Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Granville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Long Trail School at Arlington Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Arlington, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - D
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.