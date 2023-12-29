Chittenden County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Chittenden County, Vermont, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Burlington High School at Mount Mansfield Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Jericho, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Essex High School at Rice Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.