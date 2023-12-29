Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Franklin County, Vermont today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mount St. Joseph Academy at Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29

6:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Enosburg Falls, VT

Enosburg Falls, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount St. Joseph Academy at Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29

7:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Enosburg Falls, VT

Enosburg Falls, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax