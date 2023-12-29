Franklin County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Franklin County, Vermont today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Franklin County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount St. Joseph Academy at Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Enosburg Falls, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount St. Joseph Academy at Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Enosburg Falls, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Fairfax, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
