Our projection model predicts the Iowa State Cyclones will take down the Memphis Tigers on Friday, December 29 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Iowa State vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+10.5) Over (57.5) Iowa State 34, Memphis 25

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cyclones an 80.0% chance to win.

The Cyclones are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have played 11 games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, 13.0 higher than the average total in Iowa State games this season.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Tigers have a 4-6-1 record against the spread this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total in nine out of 11 opportunities (81.8%).

The average total in Memphis games this season is 1.6 more points than the point total of 57.5 in this outing.

Cyclones vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 26.3 21.7 23.5 20.7 29 22.7 Memphis 39.7 29.0 38.8 31.5 43.2 25

