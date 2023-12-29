Just a single Ivy League game is on Friday's college basketball schedule. That contest is the Princeton Tigers playing the Vermont Catamounts at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Princeton Tigers at Vermont Catamounts 1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Ivy League games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!