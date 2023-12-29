Rutland County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Rutland County, Vermont today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount St. Joseph Academy at Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Enosburg Falls, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brattleboro Union High School at Rutland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount St. Joseph Academy at Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Enosburg Falls, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otter Valley Union High School at Mount Abraham Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Bristol, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poultney High School at Mill River Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: North Clarendon, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
