There is high school basketball action in Rutland County, Vermont today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mount St. Joseph Academy at Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29

6:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Enosburg Falls, VT

Enosburg Falls, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Brattleboro Union High School at Rutland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29

6:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Rutland, VT

Rutland, VT Conference: Marble Valley - A

Marble Valley - A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount St. Joseph Academy at Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29

7:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Enosburg Falls, VT

Enosburg Falls, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Otter Valley Union High School at Mount Abraham Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29

7:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Bristol, VT

Bristol, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Poultney High School at Mill River Union High School