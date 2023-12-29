Friday's contest at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has the Princeton Tigers (8-3) going head to head against the Vermont Catamounts (8-5) at 1:00 PM ET on December 29. Our computer prediction projects a 65-56 victory for Princeton.

The Catamounts enter this game on the heels of a 70-64 win against Sacred Heart on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Vermont vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 65, Vermont 56

Vermont Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Catamounts captured their signature win of the season, a 46-44 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Catamounts are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Vermont has six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins

46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 162) on December 3

77-61 at home over Duquesne (No. 196) on December 16

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 225) on November 17

70-64 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 247) on December 20

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 308) on November 6

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.2 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

15.2 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27) Anna Olson: 11.4 PTS, 58.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

11.4 PTS, 58.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Bella Vito: 5.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

5.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Delaney Richason: 7.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

7.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game with a +61 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.5 points per game (304th in college basketball) and allow 52.8 per contest (18th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Catamounts have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 61.8 points per game, compared to 52.5 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, Vermont is ceding 48.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 51.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.