Vermont vs. Princeton December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Vermont Catamounts (6-5) will play the Princeton Tigers (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Vermont vs. Princeton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Vermont Players to Watch
- Emma Utterback: 14.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anna Olson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bella Vito: 5.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Delaney Richason: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Princeton Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Chen: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ellie Mitchell: 4.1 PTS, 11.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Madison St. Rose: 16.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Skye Belker: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Parker Hill: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
