The Vermont Catamounts (6-5) will play the Princeton Tigers (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Vermont vs. Princeton Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

1:00 PM ET

Vermont Players to Watch

Emma Utterback: 14.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Anna Olson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Bella Vito: 5.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Delaney Richason: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Princeton Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Chen: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ellie Mitchell: 4.1 PTS, 11.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.1 PTS, 11.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Madison St. Rose: 16.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Skye Belker: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Parker Hill: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

