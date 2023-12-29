The Vermont Catamounts (8-5) will host the Princeton Tigers (8-3) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 67.7 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 52.8 the Catamounts give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 52.8 points, Princeton is 8-3.

Vermont is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 67.7 points.

The Catamounts score 57.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 63.1 the Tigers give up.

When Vermont puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 2-1.

When Princeton allows fewer than 57.5 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Catamounts are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Tigers give up.

The Tigers' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.9 higher than the Catamounts have conceded.

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.2 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

15.2 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27) Anna Olson: 11.4 PTS, 58.2 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

11.4 PTS, 58.2 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2) Bella Vito: 5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Delaney Richason: 7.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

7.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Schedule