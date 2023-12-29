How to Watch the Vermont vs. Princeton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (8-5) will host the Princeton Tigers (8-3) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 67.7 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 52.8 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 52.8 points, Princeton is 8-3.
- Vermont is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 67.7 points.
- The Catamounts score 57.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 63.1 the Tigers give up.
- When Vermont puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 2-1.
- When Princeton allows fewer than 57.5 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Catamounts are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.9 higher than the Catamounts have conceded.
Vermont Leaders
- Emma Utterback: 15.2 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)
- Anna Olson: 11.4 PTS, 58.2 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)
- Bella Vito: 5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Delaney Richason: 7.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Manhattan
|L 53-43
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Duquesne
|W 77-61
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 70-64
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|New Hampshire
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
