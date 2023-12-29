The Vermont Catamounts (8-5) will host the Princeton Tigers (8-3) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up an average of 67.7 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 52.8 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 52.8 points, Princeton is 8-3.
  • Vermont is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 67.7 points.
  • The Catamounts score 57.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 63.1 the Tigers give up.
  • When Vermont puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 2-1.
  • When Princeton allows fewer than 57.5 points, it is 3-0.
  • This season the Catamounts are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.9 higher than the Catamounts have conceded.

Vermont Leaders

  • Emma Utterback: 15.2 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)
  • Anna Olson: 11.4 PTS, 58.2 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)
  • Bella Vito: 5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Delaney Richason: 7.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
  • Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Manhattan L 53-43 Draddy Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Duquesne W 77-61 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/20/2023 Sacred Heart W 70-64 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Princeton - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/4/2024 New Hampshire - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center

