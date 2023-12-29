Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Windham County, Vermont today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Windham County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brattleboro Union High School at Rutland High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29
  • Location: Rutland, VT
  • Conference: Marble Valley - A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.