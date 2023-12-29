Windsor County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In Windsor County, Vermont, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at Green Mountain Union High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Chester, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.