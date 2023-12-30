The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brad Marchand find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

Marchand has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has five goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.

Marchand averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13%.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:57 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:48 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 18:44 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:48 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 19:17 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.