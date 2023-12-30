Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 30?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brad Marchand find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Marchand stats and insights
- Marchand has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.
- Marchand averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|3
|0
|19:17
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.