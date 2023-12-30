On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Brendan Gallagher going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

Gallagher has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play, Gallagher has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:11 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.