The Boston Bruins (20-7-6) have -160 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the New Jersey Devils (19-13-2), who have +135 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN.

Bruins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Devils Betting Trends

In 15 of 33 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Bruins are 15-12 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Devils have claimed an upset victory in one of the four games they have played as an underdog this season.

Boston is 12-6 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

New Jersey's moneyline odds have been +135 or longer two times this season, and it lost both.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 4-6-0 5.8 2.50 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.50 2.80 11 37.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 3-7 3-6-1 6.8 3.20 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.20 2.90 4 14.8% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

