Brad Marchand and Jesper Bratt will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Boston Bruins face the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Devils Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

David Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (45 points), via collected 20 goals and 25 assists.

Marchand has chipped in with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists).

Charlie Coyle has posted 12 goals and 10 assists for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 10-2-4. He has conceded 36 goals (2.2 goals against average) and made 472 saves with a .929% save percentage (second-best in league).

Devils Players to Watch

Jack Hughes has totaled 15 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 28 assists (0.8 per game), averaging 3.9 shots per game and shooting 11.4%. This places him among the leaders for New Jersey with 43 total points (1.3 per game).

New Jersey's Bratt has posted 42 total points (1.2 per game), with 14 goals and 28 assists.

This season, New Jersey's Tyler Toffoli has 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) this season.

In the crease, Vitek Vanecek's record stands at 13-6-1 on the season, allowing 66 goals (3.3 goals against average) and compiling 508 saves with an .885% save percentage (61st in the league).

Bruins vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 19th 3.09 Goals Scored 3.5 6th 5th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.5 28th 15th 30.8 Shots 31.8 10th 26th 32.1 Shots Allowed 29.2 7th 5th 26.47% Power Play % 29.91% 2nd 2nd 86.51% Penalty Kill % 79.09% 18th

