Bruins vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (20-7-6) host the New Jersey Devils (19-13-2), who have won three straight, on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bruins vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-160)
|Devils (+135)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 55.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-12).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Boston has gone 12-6 (winning 66.7%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- Boston's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 15 times.
Bruins vs Devils Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs. Devils Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|102 (24th)
|Goals
|119 (6th)
|86 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|119 (26th)
|27 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|32 (3rd)
|17 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|23 (19th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 4-3-3 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over four times.
- The Bruins have had an average of 5.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- During the last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins are ranked 24th in the NHL with 102 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the best squads in league play, conceding 86 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +16 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.