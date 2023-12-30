The Montreal Canadiens' (15-14-5) injury report has six players listed heading into their Saturday, December 30 game against the Florida Panthers (21-12-2) at Amerant Bank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonah Gadjovich LW Questionable Illness

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Season Insights

With 95 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

Montreal concedes 3.4 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.

With a goal differential of -19, they are 28th in the league.

Panthers Season Insights

Florida's 103 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

Its +12 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-250) Canadiens (+200) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.