Canadiens vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - December 30
The Montreal Canadiens' (15-14-5) injury report has six players listed heading into their Saturday, December 30 game against the Florida Panthers (21-12-2) at Amerant Bank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tanner Pearson
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Newhook
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonah Gadjovich
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens Season Insights
- With 95 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- Montreal concedes 3.4 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -19, they are 28th in the league.
Panthers Season Insights
- Florida's 103 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- Its +12 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canadiens vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-250)
|Canadiens (+200)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.