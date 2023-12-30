Having won three in a row, the Florida Panthers welcome in the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Canadiens vs Panthers Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Canadiens Panthers 5-1 FLA

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens concede 3.4 goals per game (114 in total), 22nd in the league.

The Canadiens' 95 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals over that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 34 10 20 30 23 17 55.7% Michael Matheson 34 6 19 25 33 16 - Cole Caufield 34 8 16 24 9 15 28.6% Sean Monahan 34 9 12 21 16 13 57.5% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 91 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Panthers' 103 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players