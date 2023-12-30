How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won three in a row, the Florida Panthers welcome in the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Panthers attempt to defeat the the Canadiens on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens vs Panthers Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|Panthers
|5-1 FLA
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens concede 3.4 goals per game (114 in total), 22nd in the league.
- The Canadiens' 95 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 29 goals over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|34
|10
|20
|30
|23
|17
|55.7%
|Michael Matheson
|34
|6
|19
|25
|33
|16
|-
|Cole Caufield
|34
|8
|16
|24
|9
|15
|28.6%
|Sean Monahan
|34
|9
|12
|21
|16
|13
|57.5%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 91 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Panthers' 103 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|35
|23
|21
|44
|10
|16
|46.5%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|32
|11
|27
|38
|17
|27
|53.8%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|35
|17
|13
|30
|18
|15
|40%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|35
|5
|21
|26
|25
|16
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|35
|7
|16
|23
|12
|10
|50%
