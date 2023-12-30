The Florida Panthers (21-12-2) are heavy home favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (15-14-5, +200 moneyline odds). Saturday's contest begins at 7:00 PM ET from Amerant Bank Arena on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Canadiens vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Betting Trends

In 14 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In the 24 times this season the Panthers have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 16-8 in those games.

The Canadiens have been made the underdog 31 times this season, and upset their opponent 12 times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter, Florida is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of the time).

Montreal has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 2-8-0 6.5 2.6 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.6 2.3 6 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 8-2 5-4-1 6.1 2.9 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.9 2.8 7 20.6% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-5 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

