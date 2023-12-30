Carter Verhaeghe and Cole Caufield are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Florida Panthers meet the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki is a leading scorer for Montreal, with 30 points this season, as he has recorded 10 goals and 20 assists in 34 games.

With 25 total points (0.7 per game), including six goals and 19 assists through 34 games, Michael Matheson is crucial for Montreal's offense.

This season, Montreal's Caufield has 24 points, courtesy of eight goals (third on team) and 16 assists (third).

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .898 save percentage (44th in the league), with 238 total saves, while giving up 27 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has put up a 4-4-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors (44 points), via amassed 23 goals and 21 assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another key contributor for Florida, with 38 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 27 assists.

Verhaeghe has scored 17 goals and added 13 assists in 35 games for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz (4-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .915% save percentage ranks 12th in the NHL.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 24th 2.94 Goals Scored 2.79 27th 4th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 1st 34.2 Shots 29 27th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 33.5 29th 20th 18.75% Power Play % 17.89% 21st 7th 83.64% Penalty Kill % 72.88% 29th

