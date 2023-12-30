The Florida Panthers (21-12-2, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-14-5) at Amerant Bank Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 30 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-250) Canadiens (+200) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have won 12 of the 31 games, or 38.7%, in which they've been an underdog.

Montreal is 1-7 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has played 17 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs Panthers Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 103 (20th) Goals 95 (28th) 91 (5th) Goals Allowed 114 (22nd) 21 (19th) Power Play Goals 22 (17th) 18 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (29th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Montreal owns an 8-2-0 line against the spread while finishing 5-3-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Montreal has hit the over five times.

The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.2 goals.

The Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense (95 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Canadiens have allowed 114 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd.

They have a -19 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.

