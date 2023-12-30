Player prop betting options for Sam Reinhart, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available in the Florida Panthers-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Suzuki's 30 points are important for Montreal. He has 10 goals and 20 assists in 34 games.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 1 1 2 1 at Wild Dec. 21 1 1 2 6 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 2 2 6

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Michael Matheson has totaled 25 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has six goals and 19 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 28 1 0 1 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 at Wild Dec. 21 0 2 2 3 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 0 0 3

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Cole Caufield's eight goals and 16 assists add up to 24 points this season.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 28 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 2 at Wild Dec. 21 0 1 1 4 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 0 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (44 total points), having amassed 23 goals and 21 assists.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 29 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 at Flames Dec. 18 1 0 1 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 38 points (1.1 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 27 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 29 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 18 0 1 1 3

