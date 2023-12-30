Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Panthers on December 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Sam Reinhart, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available in the Florida Panthers-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Suzuki's 30 points are important for Montreal. He has 10 goals and 20 assists in 34 games.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Michael Matheson has totaled 25 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has six goals and 19 assists.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Cole Caufield's eight goals and 16 assists add up to 24 points this season.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (44 total points), having amassed 23 goals and 21 assists.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 29
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 38 points (1.1 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 27 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 29
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.