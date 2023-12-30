Can we expect Cole Caufield lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

Caufield has scored in eight of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Caufield has picked up two goals and eight assists on the power play.

Caufield's shooting percentage is 6.6%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:59 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:33 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:56 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:46 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:57 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

