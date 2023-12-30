Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens will face the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Caufield's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Cole Caufield vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield has averaged 19:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In eight of 34 games this season, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Caufield has a point in 20 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

In 15 of 34 games this year, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Caufield goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Caufield has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 3 24 Points 1 8 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

