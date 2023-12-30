The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Danton Heinen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

  • In four of 25 games this season, Heinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Heinen has zero points on the power play.
  • Heinen's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Heinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:58 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:35 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:08 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:59 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 11:33 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

