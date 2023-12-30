What are Dartmouth's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Dartmouth ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 295

Dartmouth's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Dartmouth beat the New Hampshire Wildcats on the road on November 26. The final score was 43-40. D.Ariik, as the leading scorer in the win over New Hampshire, recorded 12 points, while Nina Minicozzi was second on the team with 10.

Next best wins

49-45 on the road over Merrimack (No. 332/RPI) on December 10

65-52 at home over Navy (No. 355/RPI) on December 8

58-52 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 360/RPI) on December 14

Dartmouth's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

Based on the RPI, the Big Green have four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

The Big Green's upcoming schedule includes two games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.

Dartmouth has 15 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Dartmouth's next game

Matchup: Dartmouth Big Green vs. Brown Bears

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Brown Bears Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

