Saturday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) and the Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Vanderbilt squad securing the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Dartmouth vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Dartmouth vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 73, Dartmouth 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-9.8)

Vanderbilt (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 135.3

Vanderbilt has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Dartmouth is 4-6-0. The Commodores have a 4-8-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Big Green have a record of 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green have a -68 scoring differential, falling short by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 62.3 points per game, 353rd in college basketball, and are giving up 67.9 per outing to rank 108th in college basketball.

The 35.4 rebounds per game Dartmouth accumulates rank 237th in the nation. Their opponents collect 35.5.

Dartmouth connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 26.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.5%.

Dartmouth loses the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12.4 (237th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.5.

