How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Dartmouth vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
- Columbia vs Fordham (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Iona vs Harvard (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Colgate vs Cornell (4:00 PM ET | December 30)
Dartmouth Stats Insights
- The Big Green are shooting 40.2% from the field, 4.0% lower than the 44.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Dartmouth has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.2% from the field.
- The Big Green are the 239th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores sit at 202nd.
- The Big Green put up 10.2 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Commodores give up (72.5).
- When it scores more than 72.5 points, Dartmouth is 3-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison
- Dartmouth averages 66.0 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Big Green are allowing 11.5 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (73.7).
- Beyond the arc, Dartmouth sinks fewer trifectas away (5.7 per game) than at home (7.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (23.3%) than at home (28.6%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Le Moyne
|L 80-54
|Ted Grant Court
|12/18/2023
|Thomas (ME)
|W 77-48
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|L 67-57
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|1/15/2024
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.