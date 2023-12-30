The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Dartmouth vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Dartmouth Stats Insights

  • The Big Green are shooting 40.2% from the field, 4.0% lower than the 44.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Dartmouth has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.2% from the field.
  • The Big Green are the 239th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores sit at 202nd.
  • The Big Green put up 10.2 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Commodores give up (72.5).
  • When it scores more than 72.5 points, Dartmouth is 3-0.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

  • Dartmouth averages 66.0 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Big Green are allowing 11.5 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (73.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Dartmouth sinks fewer trifectas away (5.7 per game) than at home (7.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (23.3%) than at home (28.6%) too.

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Le Moyne L 80-54 Ted Grant Court
12/18/2023 Thomas (ME) W 77-48 Edward Leede Arena
12/21/2023 @ Sacred Heart L 67-57 William H. Pitt Center
12/30/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
1/15/2024 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium

