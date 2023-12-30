The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Dartmouth vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Dartmouth Stats Insights

The Big Green are shooting 40.2% from the field, 4.0% lower than the 44.2% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Dartmouth has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.2% from the field.

The Big Green are the 239th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores sit at 202nd.

The Big Green put up 10.2 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Commodores give up (72.5).

When it scores more than 72.5 points, Dartmouth is 3-0.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

Dartmouth averages 66.0 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Big Green are allowing 11.5 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (73.7).

Beyond the arc, Dartmouth sinks fewer trifectas away (5.7 per game) than at home (7.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (23.3%) than at home (28.6%) too.

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule