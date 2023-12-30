The Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) are heavy underdogs (+13.5) as they try to stop a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under set at 134.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dartmouth vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt -13.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Big Green Betting Records & Stats

Dartmouth has played three games this season that finished with a point total higher than 134.5 points.

The average over/under for Dartmouth's outings this season is 130.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Dartmouth is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

Dartmouth has been an underdog in seven games this season and has come away with the win one time (14.3%) in those contests.

The Big Green have played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dartmouth has an implied victory probability of 12.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Dartmouth vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 8 66.7% 68.4 130.7 72.5 140.4 141.8 Dartmouth 3 30% 62.3 130.7 67.9 140.4 140.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Dartmouth Insights & Trends

The Big Green put up an average of 62.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 72.5 the Commodores give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dartmouth vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 4-8-0 1-2 4-8-0 Dartmouth 4-6-0 1-1 1-9-0

Dartmouth vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Dartmouth 14-6 Home Record 7-5 5-6 Away Record 3-11 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.0 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.