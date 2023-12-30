Should you wager on David Pastrnak to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

  • In 16 of 33 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (seven shots).
  • Pastrnak has picked up six goals and 14 assists on the power play.
  • Pastrnak averages five shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:14 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 2 2 0 22:41 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 24:18 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:37 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:02 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

