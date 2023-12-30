Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 30?
Should you wager on David Pastrnak to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Pastrnak stats and insights
- In 16 of 33 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (seven shots).
- Pastrnak has picked up six goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- Pastrnak averages five shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|24:18
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|21:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
