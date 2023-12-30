David Pastrnak will be in action when the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Pastrnak's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

David Pastrnak vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 19:39 on the ice per game.

Pastrnak has a goal in 16 games this year out of 33 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Pastrnak has a point in 23 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Pastrnak has an assist in 18 of 33 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Pastrnak hits the over on his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 64.5% of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 33 Games 4 45 Points 4 20 Goals 2 25 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.