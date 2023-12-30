Will David Savard find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will David Savard score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Savard stats and insights

Savard has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Savard has zero points on the power play.

Savard's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

