On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Jake Evans going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

In two of 34 games this season, Evans has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Evans has no points on the power play.

Evans averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:37 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:03 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:34 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

