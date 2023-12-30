On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Jake Evans going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Evans stats and insights

  • In two of 34 games this season, Evans has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
  • Evans has no points on the power play.
  • Evans averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 5-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:37 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:03 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:21 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:34 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.